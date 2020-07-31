1969 mustang. Need help with door lock actuator rod

YadiStang

YadiStang

Member
Sep 2, 2015
65
5
8
Eastern PA
I have been battling with the door lock actuator rod for a while now - specifically the plastic bushing. The original had broken at some point and the rod disengaged. I never lock the car (convertible) but the rod rattle and my OCD won't let it rest. I sent off twice for new plastic bushings (i.e. extras) from NPD, but I couldn't get them into place without mangling them. I tried greasing prior to inserting and I even tried a little heat. Clearly these were not the correct parts although I know ordered the correct parts.

NPD part #21952-2A.....RETAINER, LOCK ROD CLIP, CORRECT OE STYLE, IMPROVED Capture.JPG


Does anyone have any similar experience or advice?

Thanks,
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
KENS89LX 1969 Mustang quarter scoop seal needed! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
M 1969 mustang 302 clevor breaking up at high rpm 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
R 1969 mustang headlight upgrade wiring kit 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
6 Budget 1969 mustang rear end build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
S Should I mod the 302 or run the 390? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 35
R 1969 mustang heater core 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
R 302 to 347 Stroker 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Saberdemon For Sale 1969-1970 mustang hood Interior Exterior Parts 0
C 1969 mustang not charging the battery Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
J 1969 mustang ignition problem please help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
YadiStang And one more (under hood) question for 1969 Base Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
YadiStang 1969 Base Mustang (under hood) Question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
G 1969 Mustang owners Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
C 1969 Ford Mustang 302 small block V8 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
M 1969 Mustang Grandé Trunk interior 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
6 Can I run 245/45/17 and 275/45/17 on a 1969 mustang with altered suspension 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
mustangmike6996 1969 Mustang Seats/1971+ Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
S Progress Thread 1969 Mustang coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
4 1969 428CJ Mach 1 Q Code 4spd (close ratio) w/38k miles 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
MoDriver SOLD 1965-1966 & 1969-1970 Ford Mustang Exterior Door Handle Kit Interior Exterior Parts 0
C 1969 mustang hood The Welcome Wagon 2
S Expired 1971 Mustang Fastback --429 Cobra Jet Ram Air ---4spd ---mint !! Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
F Story Of The 1969 Mustang And Scarebird Brakes... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
O 1969 Mustang Headlights Not Working 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
T Expired 1969 1970 Mustang Fold Down Rear Seat $1,000 Interior Exterior Parts 3
DrakeRobinson68 Hello From Ca With A '68 In Progress 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
M For Sale 1969 Mustang R Code 428 Cj Rolling Ca. Body + Classic Mustangs For Sale 7
YadiStang Total Timing Mystery 1969 Mustang 302 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
S 1969 Mustang Gt Convertible 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
6 1969 Mustang Electrical Issues(please Help) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
rusty428cj 1969 Mustang Race Car That I Have Owned Since 1970 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
YadiStang 1969 Mustang...new Rear Drums Rubbing 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
YadiStang 1969 Mustang Bad Cv Regulator?? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
YadiStang 1969 Mustang - Dash Pad Removal 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
YadiStang 1969 Mustang Headlight Install Procedure 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
YadiStang 1969 Mustang Dash Lights Diffuser (correct) Color? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
M Electrical 1969 Mustang Underhood Wiring Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
S 1969 Mustang Fastback 351w/auto Trans To 428/4 Speed Toploader Conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
FaithTruthWisdom 17x8 Fit Issue On 1969 Mustang. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
YadiStang 1969 Base Mustang Convertible, Proper Radiator Setup? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
J Expired 1969 Pro Street Ford Mustang Fastback Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
G 1969 Shelby Mustang Gt 350 4-speed With Original Paint 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
G Barn Find - One Owner 1969 Mustang Shelby Gt500 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
MRaburn Barn Find – 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 StangNet Site News 0
Sparxx SOLD 1969 Mustang Parts Interior Exterior Parts 0
M SOLD 1969 Mustang Convertible $5000 Westford, Ma Classic Mustangs For Sale 3
dawtips Expired 1969 Ford Mustang - $11,500 Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
J 331 1969 mustang build!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
S Expired 1969 Mustang Fastback. Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
MRaburn Ford Mustang Racer Paul Brown 1969-2012 StangNet Site News 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom