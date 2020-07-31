1969 mustang. Need help with door lock actuator rod

YadiStang
I have been battling with the door lock actuator rod for a while now - specifically the plastic bushing. The original had broken at some point and the rod disengaged. I never lock the car (convertible) but the rod rattle and my OCD won't let it rest. I sent off twice for new plastic bushings (i.e. extras) from NPD, but I couldn't get them into place without mangling them. I tried greasing prior to inserting and I even tried a little heat. Clearly these were not the correct parts although I know ordered the correct parts.
NPD part #21952-2A.....RETAINER, LOCK ROD CLIP, CORRECT OE STYLE, IMPROVED
Does anyone have any similar experience or advice?
Thanks,
