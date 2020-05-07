I bought a 1970 fastback from my uncle while stationed in Japan a few years ago. The car hadn't been started in quite a few years, Left sitting in Nevada. The fuel lines were cut, the fuel pump was bad. I got the car to start and run after hand feeding the carb. Then changed the pump and the lines, the car ran on it's own but barely. The fuel in the tank had become red clay, same with the carb from sitting.



I moved the thing back to California (MISTAKE) and had to return to Japan. Before I left I discovered the engine had a few bent push rods, and the cylinders looked pretty rough. While in japan my brother pulled the engine and stripped it down, I paid to resurface everything and ordered replacement parts for every inch of the vehicle. New interior... everything... but the engine was never put back together.



I'm now stationed in New Mexico and I've had the engine with all the parts brought out to me. I'm stuck with bags of hardware, pistons and rods that have surface rust on them now, I have no idea what any of the measurements for the block or internals are. This is my starting point, I have never built an engine before, but I'm excited to get this car back on the road!



Wish me luck, I will be posting updates to the build as often as I can.