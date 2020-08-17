1970 Boss 302 crank no spark

Hello all,



I have finally gotten around to getting my 70 Boss back together. I have the engine in finally and I’m trying to get it to fire up. I shows voltage at the coil with the key in the on position but will not start. I’ve checked the number 1 cylinder for a spark with a spark checker and the spark checker doesn’t flash. It has a conventional 302 distributor with single points in it. I have stabbed the distributor at least 4 times to ensure it’s on TDC of the number 1 piston on compression. The only thing I have t replaced at this point is the points. What do you guys think could be the issue