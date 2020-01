Legacy4STANG said:

Looks like I will be making my own clips for this job as well. The lower clips as seen above (bottom pic)are doable the upper clips however I don't have a picture of or anything else to guide me. If anyone has a picture of the upper clips for a 1970 coupe REAR window I would sure appreciate it. The sites I've gone to list a specific clip for the Front Windshield molding but nothing for the Rear. Also I'm wondering if the FRT clip will work for the rear???







Update: After contacting Rich at Mustangs to Fear last weekend he pointed me in the direction of the late 80's early 90's Ford F150 and Bronco window trim. After a short search I was able to find the clips through Bronco Graveyard here in Michigan. $1.95 each. I installed the clips this weekend and they fit great. Rich saved me from a lot of hand work that may never have worked properly. I can't thank him enough. Last fall I purchased a molded headliner from Mustangs to fear and in one of his install video's I remembered him making a comment that if anyone ever had a tech question to shoot him a note and sure enough he meant it. Thanks again Rich you saved my butt!