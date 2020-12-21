Hi guys.My girlfriends dad is having me sell a complete factory air conditioning unit from his 1970 mustang convertible. It comes with everything needed to either replace, or install the factory air they came with. If you have any questions or want more information/ pictures feel free to contact me!I am located in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is asking $1200 obo and not wanting any trades as he is downsizing homes (no more man cave) and needs to get rid of his stuff.