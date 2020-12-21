For Sale 1970 Mustang complete A/C unit

J

joshweidner

New Member
Dec 21, 2020
2
0
1
27
Cincinnati, Oh
Hi guys.

My girlfriends dad is having me sell a complete factory air conditioning unit from his 1970 mustang convertible. It comes with everything needed to either replace, or install the factory air they came with. If you have any questions or want more information/ pictures feel free to contact me!

I am located in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is asking $1200 obo and not wanting any trades as he is downsizing homes (no more man cave) and needs to get rid of his stuff.

74807.jpg
74808.jpg
74809.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
For Sale 1970 Mustang Coupe Restomod Project for sale
Replies
0
Views
1K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
stonecoldtx
S
B
SOLD 1990 LX 5.0 / 71,000 miles / Super clean original
Replies
1
Views
903
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Butch90LX
B
Mr.Roush02
For Sale 2002 Stage 2 (supercharged) Roush mustang
Replies
1
Views
551
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
austin3749
A
grayvixen93
Bad exhaust gasses / emission test failed
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
grayvixen93
grayvixen93
S
Fuel 1995 stock Mustang EFI vs aftermarket TBI or Edelbrock injection? Jag Project Car
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom