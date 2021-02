My 18 year old son is about to select a paint for his 1970 Mustang rebuild car. He purchased it 2 years ago for $4,000 and has worked on it diligently for 2 years. It is ready to paint and the color he likes is Dupont Bright Red E4 which he saw on a 2001 F150 Lightning. I believe Dupont is out of business. Where would forum Members suggest he goes to get that paint matched in a quality auto paint?