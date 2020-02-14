1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue

I'm currently working in the installation of the Shaker Hood Assembly for my 1970 Mustang Mach 1. However, this Mach 1 has a Boss 302 engine in it. The high performance intake manifold currently installed (see pic) sits excessively high. Therefore, the Hood won't close properly. I'm looking for a lower profile intake manifold that will fit the Boss 302 setup (V8, Small Block). Any suggestion on where to find one shall be greatly appreciated. Thanks. J. Vazquez, San Juan, Puerto Rico
1970 Mustang Intake Manifold.jpg
 

