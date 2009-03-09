1970 Sports Roof with vinly??

Ford did offer a trailer hitch, however, many that were installed by the dealers were less expensive (more profitable) aftermaket hitches. I will try to find a picture of the two differnt styles. There is no evidance to suggest that there ever was a full vinyl roof on a 1970 Mustang Sportsroof from the factory. I made a call over to TMI who manufactures the reproduction vinly and has a number of original photos, and they had never seen a full roof from the factory. The 3/4 roof they know of, but they said it was very common for dealers to just hire local trim shops to build "custom" or "special edition" value added packages. They were 99.9% sure the factory did not offer it in production, they did not rule out that demos may have been made for regional promotions. Or for high profile customers, but those would be farmed out to 3rd party trim shops and then sent back to the factory for shipping.I guess we may never know..."Sportsroof vinyl roof became available for the first time (from the factory) in 1971. The partial vinyl covering extends from the windsheld to a point three quarters of the way back on the roof. A chrome trim boarders the back edge. The only color is black."From the Mustang Recogintion GuideMore info:I was digging through some boxes of old Mustang stuff I have collected over the years, and I found an original dealer order guide for 1969. I am going to see if I can find my order guide for 1970.Vinyl Roof was shown as a Regular Production Option and as a Dealer Installed Accessorie on Coupe only, in Black or White. No provision for ordering a Sportsroof under RPO or DIA with factory parts.Even More Info:I contacted one of the guys I know in the industry that has written several books on the subject and this is what he had to say."It was a dealer installed item - but not a Ford backed option. I've seen a couple of 1967-68 fastback vinyl roofs like you speak of as well as 1969-70 too. At best, I think they were a regional promotional item centered mostly around San Francisco and Los Angeles."