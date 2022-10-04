1970 w/o factory ac heater box re-install struggle

Just felt like this was the right place to air my frustration. I've finally found and bought a brand new heater box assembly, seal kit, and heater core for my 70 coupe since the old box had a gigantic crack through the middle of it. I have it disassembled to the point where I can get the front half of the box into position, but as soon as i add the seal to the intake... everything fails. I'm having trouble compressing the foam ring seal enough to where i can get the heater box studs through the firewall. I'll try again tomorrow when i have more help and some better light. if anyone has done this lately and has some tips, I'd love to hear them.
 
