1971 high lift coil spring - HELP

caddyman82

Jun 9, 2020
Hey all,
Hoping someone might have some experience with this. I have a 1971 Mustang Coupe with a set of High Lift Coil Springs from JC Whitney installed. They were purchased around 1999 but are no longer sold by JCW and when i've called, they don't have any info about them. I have the original reciept from the previous owner but it doesn't say how much lift. The problem is the shocks went bad and the standard size/oem replacements are too short. They fully extend any time i hit a bump. I could change springs but like the raised look.. I've reached out to KYB shocks to see if they have a shock with the same mounts that is 1" to 2" longer extended. Any other thoughts what I could try?

Original JCW catalog number 87LT8848p
Receipt shows manufacturer part number as: 1007 (but doesn't have any other info.

Interestingly they also sold high lift leaf springs for 64-71 (86LT5620x). Also no info about how much lift.
Hoping someone else might have some knowledge here.
Thanks
 

