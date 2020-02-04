1972 Car Horns

M

Mustang Don

New Member
Aug 19, 2019
9
0
1
64
Weston, Wi
1972 mustang car horns work when engine running but not with engine turned off. If I disconnect 1 horn then it will work with the car turned off.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M AOD Transmission in 1972 Mach 1 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission? The Welcome Wagon 1
M 1972 Mustang Car Horns 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
B FS 1972 Ford Maverick Grabber (true k93 car) Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
N 1972 Parts Car in Kentucky Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Similar threads
AOD Transmission in 1972 Mach 1
How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission?
1972 Mustang Car Horns
FS 1972 Ford Maverick Grabber (true k93 car)
1972 Parts Car in Kentucky
Top Bottom