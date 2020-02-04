1972 Car Horns

Mustang Don
New Member
-
- Aug 19, 2019
-
- 9
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 64
1972 mustang car horns work when engine running but not with engine turned off. If I disconnect 1 horn then it will work with the car turned off.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|M
|AOD Transmission in 1972 Mach 1
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|M
|How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission?
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|M
|1972 Mustang Car Horns
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|B
|FS 1972 Ford Maverick Grabber (true k93 car)
|Classic Mustangs For Sale
|0
|N
|1972 Parts Car in Kentucky
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|2