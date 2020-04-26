1972 convertible pre-purchase question

Hi all. I've owned a few mustangs over the years, all Fox bodies. I have the opportunity to purchase a '72 convertible (302, automatic) that is essentially rust-free in the body with badly faded paint, but the floor pans are rusted quite badly. The car runs well, appears to be stock. I am an RN and travel all over, currently in NJ, home state of Mi, so don't have time or ability/knowledge to do rust repair work myself. It is a southern car that sat in the dun a long while. Should I consider this car to be made into a weekend driver for my wife, or would i be best to run (from car, not wife....most days)?

Attached picture I took this afternoon. Wife saw this car and really liked it's look, but I don't know much about them. Thanks all. Sorry for the long post.

-Pete