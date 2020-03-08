1972 Mach 1 wont go above 4k rpm

So I’ve dreaded doing this for a while because I’ve searched far and wide for answers and I’m still left with the same problem.I have a ‘72 Ford Mustang Mach 1, i bought it with a 2v headed Cleveland, FMX, and a 8in rear. It is a true Q-code car so it is supposed to be a 4V cleveland, with a C6 and 9in rear. Long story short, when I got the car, everything was great and peachy. Well one day I didn’t have an gear but reverse. So i took it to a high rep tranny shop to have the tranny looked at. What they told me was that the tranny was no good. That was okay with me because I wanted to convert it back to a C6 one day anyways.I found a sbf C6 and had then rebuild that and cut the driveshaft so it would fit in the car. 7 months later and over 2k of money. The car finally got done. Well I went to pull it out of the shop and all of a sudden the car wouldn’t go past 4000 rpm. So the next day i had it towed back and told them the car wasn’t right and explained the rpm problem and they said that they couldn’t find anything wrong with it but the car was missing and running like. So they put the blame basically on me.Over the last couple of months, I put a duraspark II conversion in it, so distributor, module, coil, plugs and wires, and a brand new quick fuel carb with a new throttle cable.Although the car does run a lot better now, the car is still hitting 4000rpm and just falls flat on its face. Its does it in P, R, N, D, 2, 1. And it does it stationary and in motion. Its acting like its hitting a 2-step or rev limiter and just will not go any higher.I have looked up everything and I cannot figure out what it is.. I have redone all of the ignition and fuel stuff. And I wanna blame the trans shop but I just dont know what would cause the engine to act like its hitting a limiter with or without a load. If anybody has some advice or wise on the topic, it would be much appreciated.Thanks,Jimmy!