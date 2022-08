I have a 1972 Mustang Mach 1 with a rear sway bar that needs new rubber bushings. I can not find bushing of the right diameter. The bolt size is .62 diameter so the ID of the bushings have to be slightly larger. I can find a replacement sway bar kit with everything needed for an install, but can not find just the bushings or a kit that includes the bolt, bushings, nuts and spacer.