1973 302/C4 to T5

Hello all thanks for having me. I have a 1973 vert with a 302 and C4 pretty much stock.

I would like to convert to a T5, I know there is much information out there but this question is fairly specific. Friend has a 1994 gt v6 roller with a T5. It is free to me...

Can I use this set up in my car? I know I will need some parts, can I use a bellhousing from a 83-94 5.0 to bolt to my 302. I dont think I need to be concerned with power as the 302 I have is not a powerful engine, maybe 175hp?? Its also a cruiser at this point not a racer.

Is this a viable swap or will the needed parts outweigh the free trans and I should just look for a 5.0 Fox or earlier or buy a MDL setup (Way past my budget! well at least my wife's lol)

Thanks

Ben