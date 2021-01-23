1973 Grande Needs Restoration Plan

Hello:I recently purchased a 73 Mustang Grande that has a better than average body, but the typical worn and torn interior and partial disassembled driveline. I’m not sure what I want to do, other than never more than a dependable driver, but I need to decide before I spend more and I thought I would pass the options by the community before starting. About me, not my first Ford “restoration” project car, did a 68 Ranchero and a 69 Torino Cobra, both were body work, stock engine/trans rebuilds.1. Do I try and fix the 351w under the hood and reattach the FMX in the trunk, in other words, do I keep it stock? The front cover of the engine is missing, but many of the other big parts are in the trunk (has a very full trunk).2. Do I purchase a used more “modern” engine/trans and if so, what makes for a “it fits under the hood and in the trans tunnel” swap while still has fuel injection and overdrive in the trans? I’m leaning this way because I want to improve the mpg and take it on localish trips.3. Do I do the very modern swap (like 2015 or newer) package?I also want to restore the interior, but not break the bank, so where to go; seems everyone sells mustang parts online; wasn’t the case for rancheros or torinos.Thats my story; any advice will help and thank you in advance.Steve