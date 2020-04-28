1973 Mustang Fastback Steering

I've been working on my 1973 Mustang for a couple of years just slowly getting it back in good shape while still driving it and enjoying it as much as possible. I have a nagging issue in my steering that I just can't seem to find. When I am driving down the road I noticed when the steering wheel is close to the center it seems to stick, almost like it is being pulled on to a flat spot somewhere. It is easy enough to push through it and then it is a smooth turn all the way to the lock.



I recently put all new tires on the car and when the shop was doing the alignment he noticed it as well because he said it was giving him issues. He suspected the steering box, so I replaced it. Did not fix the issue. I have already replaced the upper and lower ball joints, strut rods, and tie rods. Does anybody have any recommendations on what may be causing my problem here?