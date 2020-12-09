Thinking of selling the 73 coupe, as it says, Q code 4 speed car. 9" rear. Needs pretty much everything body wise, and interior, but runs and drives. Oh yeah, brakes dont really work either, but hurst shifter seems to work fairly smoothly.Need 3100 cdn out of it so I guess that means asking 3400. Its located in Saskatchewan. Would rather sell to someone who would restore it as it seems a shame to part out what Im told is kind of a rare car.