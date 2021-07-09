Animal Lawyer
Hi,
I purchased my 1973 Q code vert in great condition (for a 50 year old survivor) last September and am about to swap in a rebuilt 1970 351c with a mild cam (dyno's at 342 hp at 5400 rpm before adding a Blue Thunder manifold) and a T5 conversion. (I will pickle the numbers matching 351c and the toploader 4 speed in case anyone ever wants to convert it back after I leave for that great street/strip in the sky). I've added ram air (which I intend to keep after the swap) and added a kenwood double din nav radio.
