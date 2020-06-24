1974 302 installation

Hello everyone, just found this place and am hoping for enlightenment. I picked up a project that a fellow had started but aborted. It's a '67 or '68 302 with a c4 put into a coupe. It's been setting for a while and I'm just starting to get on it. I'm getting into the wiring and it looks to me like ford switched from points to electronic ignition in 1975. I have no problem just going with the points and am just wondering if there is anything I need to be aware of by trying to do that. I should probably mention that I hate wiring. Any insights would be greatly appreciated.