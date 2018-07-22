1974 Mustang. Intake manifold and carburetor questions.

Iommi
Jul 22, 2018
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 28
Hi. I recently bought a 1974 Mustang II Ghia. It has a different carburetor on it. Looks more like a 302 carb with a screw in the center. It's a motorcraft. It is a 2.8L V6. I'm very confused on these 74s. My intake has the carburetor sitting horizontally instead of vertically. Should it be vertical or horizontal? I can post pictures if needed. It is a V6 intake, but not sure if original. I need help because I want to return this car to stock. My car also has a paint code of 9D instead of 9C, but it is a 1974. Lol.
