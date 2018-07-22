1974 Mustang. Intake manifold and carburetor questions.

I

Iommi

New Member
Jul 22, 2018
2
0
1
28
Connersville
Hi. I recently bought a 1974 Mustang II Ghia. It has a different carburetor on it. Looks more like a 302 carb with a screw in the center. It's a motorcraft. It is a 2.8L V6. I'm very confused on these 74s. My intake has the carburetor sitting horizontally instead of vertically. Should it be vertical or horizontal? I can post pictures if needed. It is a V6 intake, but not sure if original. I need help because I want to return this car to stock. My car also has a paint code of 9D instead of 9C, but it is a 1974. Lol.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,327
3,242
224
Iommi said:
Maybe someone put a Capri II carb on it? It's hard to say. The car was repainted red at one point. It was white. This car is a mystery to me.
Click to expand...
2.8s could be had with 2100 carburetors like that one or the 5200.
Both are great carburetors. The 5200 is more modern and efficient, the 2100 is easier to work on and usually flows better (more power).
I'd keep what you've got, fixing anything that's wrong with it. If you want originality, find any small Ford center-stud air cleaner you can at a junkyard and slap it on there. It'll look correct.

https://dallas.craigslist.org/dal/pts/d/1976-ford-mustang-ii-all/6635500250.html

There's a look at a 2.8 in a II with what looks like a 2100 as well, but I could be wrong.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Iommi
jozsefsz

jozsefsz

5 Year Member
Aug 11, 2013
1,137
268
114
49
Cleveland OH Area
My '78 2.8 II had the Motorcraft 2150 on the original motor. The '76 2.8 II motor I dropped in there had a 2100 on it. Pretty sure '74 was a changeover year, some may have had 2100's and some went to the 2150's. They're basically the same carb +/- a few features (variable air bleed primarily). That nice tag could help you determine which one. Looks like a stock carb in a stock configuration and stock orientation.

What intake are you referring to that has the carb oriented differently? What i see in this pic is the normal stock orientation for the normal stock throttle and kickdown linkages.
 
B

Buzz20t41

New Member
Nov 18, 2018
1
0
1
60
Lake Stevens, WA
Our 74 Ghia 2.8 V6 came with an aluminum "Ford" intake and carb which was actually a downdraft Weber. We replaced the 74 motor with a 76 which had the cast-iron manifold and carb in your picture.......
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A 1978 302 Serpentine conversion 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
T 1974 F-100 9" in a 1967 Mustang coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
B For Sale 2008 Roush 427R for sale S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
J Fuel 1974 Mustang Ii Base 2.8 V6 Vacuum 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
J Engine 1974 Mustang 2.8 Water Leak Nightmare 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
M Ignition Switch 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
J 1974 Mustang V6 Bolt Problem In Thermostat Housing 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
D Fuel 1974 Mustang 2 Cutting Out 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
J 1974 Mustang 11 Front Disc Brakes 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
M For Sale 1974 Mustang Ii Project $500 Near Chicago Mustang II Parts 2
Xsxyninjax 1974 Mustang Ii Rear End Questions. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
tshott1974 Expired 1974 Mustang Ii Ghia Coupe / 23,253 Original Miles / $7,999 Other Classifieds 0
tshott1974 Expired 1974 Mustang Ii Ghia Coupe / 23,253 Original Miles / $7,999 Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
tshott1974 Expired 1974 Mustang Ii Ghia Coupe / 23,253 Original Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
red74 SOLD 1974 Ford Mustang II V6 Ghia Other Classifieds 1
dmark101 SoCal - 1974 mustang II coupe - parts car Mustang II Parts 2
G Thinking of buying 1974 Mustang II - Help determine value 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
O WTB 1974-1978 mustang II Mustang II Parts 1
A 1974 302 (in a 1986 Mustang) with Windsor SR Heads -- What Spark Plugs? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
N Suspension 1974 Pintero (Custom Mini-Ranchero) - 5 Lug Axel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
M 1974 302 with C4 swapping to AOD..... need guidance please 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
C 1974 Hatchback Restore 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
E 1974 mach1 fuel sending unit 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
E Drivetrain 1974 v6 to v8 swap questions 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
J 1974 door panels interior 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
concretelandis For Sale Stang 2 1974 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
O 1974 Ghia dies on acceleration 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
chepsk8 1974 302 Motor (apart) and 1964 Auto trans Drivetrain Parts 4
W My Garage is clean since 1974, Woot! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
E Original 1974 version of Gone on TV NOW!! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
welder4956 1974 Grille Insert? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
1 1974 Fenders 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 8
W 2002 mustang gt 5spd. conv., battery light on 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A Fox body mustang color 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
E Driver Door Lock - 2010 Mustang 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D F-150 4.2 Intake Manifold on V6 Mustang? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
R New member 2000 Mustang,looking for guidance. The Welcome Wagon 3
M For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
K WTB/Trade V8 Mustang II Motor Mount Mustang II Parts 0
D 2001 Mustang GT will crank but not start SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
B 1982 Mustang 5.0 oil leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
G 1978 mustang ll motor mount 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
lamrith New MSPnP2 in 94 Mustang, need help getting stable idle once warmed up. Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
DemonGT Mustang production 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
R Difference Rear axles Mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
S Replacing stock tires and wheels on my 04 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Z I need help with pistons 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
L New to this site just bought a 2007 Roush 427 Stage 3 Mustang GT The Welcome Wagon 1
D 93 2.3 crank but no fire 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 18
M Engine Clutch cable 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom