The time has come to sell it. Medical bills mean I need the money, and I just don't have the drive to complete it.

img_20220902_195655149-jpg.701251



$3500, located in Temple, Texas. Runs and drives, but it's a 47-year-old project car and I'm throwing in a lot of extra parts including an entire Mustang II V8 C4 transmission and an un-modified hood, so bring a trailer. A whole tote of new and used parts, including motor mount kit, rack-and-pinion boots, a headliner, and more is included.

Whole story on car here: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/so-much-for-hrlii-welcome-back-elsuperpinto.894996/
 
