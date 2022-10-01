MustangIIMatt
Easy there, this ain't a dating site.
The time has come to sell it. Medical bills mean I need the money, and I just don't have the drive to complete it.
$4000, located in Temple, Texas. Runs and drives, but it's a 47-year-old project car and I'm throwing in a lot of extra parts including an entire Mustang II V8 C4 transmission and an un-modified hood. A whole tote of new and used parts, including motor mount kits, rack-and-pinion boots, a headliner, and more is included.
