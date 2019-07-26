1976 mustang cobra

chrislbabcock

Jul 26, 2019
Hi, I'm new here. I just got my cobra home. I had left it in the care of a family friend and when I went to get it, it was left in a field buried in weeds and trashed. So I have decided to rebuild it (my son and I). I have never done this sort of thing so it should be an adventure to say the least.

Chris Babcock
Burien, Washington
 
MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

Easy there, this ain't a dating site.
15 Year Member
Mar 7, 2002
9,191
5,073
224
Welcome to the site, post pics, ask questions, that's what we're here for.
 
2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mod Dude
Mar 5, 2019
3,511
2,339
143
55
Oahu
RIGHT ON!
Father son Project!
Making memories that will last a life time. Good stuff!
Ya got to get a picture of her up so i can dream along with you.
Whats first? Get it past inspection and license plates?
Ha, If only it was that easy.....
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,793
3,017
174
50
Marietta, Ga
Welcome!! :)

302 4 speed already! You have a great foundation to start with in my opinion, but I might be a little biased as mine was also!

The forums can make an excellent "diary" to keep track of your progress while getting your questions answered. I'm sure if you run into some sort if problem at least one of us has heard of it and can offer suggestions. Can't wait to see some of the progress you start to make!!
 
Enzio

Enzio

Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
May 14, 2019
956
766
103
66
Minnesota
Go with the 5 speed right away. If your bonded to the 4 speed like I was then you'll need a new clutch. I can help with that. Great to have you on board.
 
chrislbabcock

Mine is just like the black cobra in your photo...used to look like that anyway...Not so much now :-(
 
Enzio

Enzio

Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
May 14, 2019
956
766
103
66
Minnesota
I think we all want to see it. 43 years old for goodness sake. Show us.
 
chrislbabcock

Ok you want photos.....
 

  • 20190802_082833.jpg
    20190802_082833.jpg
    488.4 KB · Views: 110
  • 20190802_082909.jpg
    20190802_082909.jpg
    361.5 KB · Views: 120
  • 20190802_082941.jpg
    20190802_082941.jpg
    452.9 KB · Views: 119
  • 20190802_083000.jpg
    20190802_083000.jpg
    401.1 KB · Views: 117
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
15 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
3,793
3,017
174
50
Marietta, Ga
As your plate frame says, "Happiness is coming!!"

It doesn't look like an all bad base with the exception of the hatch itself. Hopefully the underside of the car doesn't look like that....

Way back when I started on my car those are the wheels I wanted to go with. I never found any near me and stuck with aluminum slots until I finally upgraded and went with what I have now. There was just something about those wheels for me. Now if you really wanted to stick with that look and converted to 5 lugs all the way around you can probably pick some up from a late 80s-early 90s Lincoln Mark VII or maybe a Grand Marquis or something? Either way I like it!
:D
 
Enzio

Enzio

Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
May 14, 2019
956
766
103
66
Minnesota
Wow. You even have the original 76 grill with the chrome turn signals. I'm impressed. I used to have that too until a concrete chunk from the highway was picked up by a truck and hurled through the grill and radiator. It looks good except for the hatch. I think 2Blue2 also on this site just redid his. You may want to look at his build thread.
 
2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mod Dude
Mar 5, 2019
3,511
2,339
143
55
Oahu
Right on Chris It is fun to see thanks for slapping some pics up for us.
Those mutt2 deck lids are famous for rusting out right there, I'm on my third.

Are those 14 inch "Appliance" rims!?! Man they resemble the stock lacy spoke rims just killer. I think those are really neat.
Just sandblast and drive with the as cast look, I've eyeballed them on fleabay a couple of times.

Overall the car doesn't look that bad, it looks complete, rolls and is V8 4sp all very choice for 43 yr old car.
At least the bumpers didn't split length wise and erupt with rust I have those fiberglass bumper covers forever now I Guess.

Giving my son driving lessons in the Cobra 2 and last night he ran a stop sign a little because he was looking to make sure his friend saw him driving it instead of looking where he was going,...Making memories and collecting grey hairs...
 
Top Bottom