1976 mustang cobra

Right on Chris It is fun to see thanks for slapping some pics up for us.

Those mutt2 deck lids are famous for rusting out right there, I'm on my third.



Are those 14 inch "Appliance" rims!?! Man they resemble the stock lacy spoke rims just killer. I think those are really neat.

Just sandblast and drive with the as cast look, I've eyeballed them on fleabay a couple of times.



Overall the car doesn't look that bad, it looks complete, rolls and is V8 4sp all very choice for 43 yr old car.

At least the bumpers didn't split length wise and erupt with rust I have those fiberglass bumper covers forever now I Guess.



Giving my son driving lessons in the Cobra 2 and last night he ran a stop sign a little because he was looking to make sure his friend saw him driving it instead of looking where he was going,...Making memories and collecting grey hairs...