I'm going to say if he used a later model 302, he would have had to have used a later model bellhousing. If not, then if he used the II flexplate I would hope they had it rebalanced to the later model's 50 oz imbalance instead of the II's 28 oz. My advice is to verify what engine and bell you have and act accordingly. You may have to have the 141 tooth plate rebalanced to the later model engine? Also, be sure to check engagement depth of the starter and compare it to your flexplate depth from the bell. IIRC, all Ford starters have the same tooth count, but their depths may be different. It seems I seen a chart somewhere with starter part numbers and what differences there were, but don't recall where it may be or what differences all of them have. A quick search on Google netted this information: http://www.bcbroncos.com/ford starters.pdf Hopefully that can get you started (no pun intended) in the right direction!