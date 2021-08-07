For Sale 1976 Mustang II parts

7

76_Cobraii_mustang

Active Member
Jul 23, 2018
46
43
28
18
01068
Have a bunch of mustang II parts. I don’t have prices for them. If thats not aloud let me know. I want them gone so I am just taking offers. I have all the trim for a hatchback. Complete doors rotted but have all the window parts. A rear defrost hatchback. Hatchback seats. Coupe back seat. Heater box assembly fold down back seat assembly
Complete front end some interior panels and interior steel trim
Black cobra II door panel with perfect armrests
The backs are gone but the fronts are very nice. Maybe someone could fix
Parts are all located in Oakham Massachusetts
Ill ship anything as long as you pay the shipping
Let me know what you need
 

Attachments

  • 8349A214-DC0E-425E-A3D8-E8864972D5BD.jpeg
    8349A214-DC0E-425E-A3D8-E8864972D5BD.jpeg
    673.6 KB · Views: 3
  • E267D76E-7E2C-40AD-BA67-BC9B307C0921.jpeg
    E267D76E-7E2C-40AD-BA67-BC9B307C0921.jpeg
    452.3 KB · Views: 3
  • C596ACF6-330E-409E-8C01-D7F14C8A799C.jpeg
    C596ACF6-330E-409E-8C01-D7F14C8A799C.jpeg
    421.3 KB · Views: 3
  • 56A1AA55-97AC-4A54-B8DF-674D77137761.jpeg
    56A1AA55-97AC-4A54-B8DF-674D77137761.jpeg
    636.4 KB · Views: 3
  • 6E90D0D7-32A6-4B37-8E99-7C230AB793AF.jpeg
    6E90D0D7-32A6-4B37-8E99-7C230AB793AF.jpeg
    516.6 KB · Views: 3
  • 17567C4C-A1A7-468D-A643-8D6C5E5FD01E.jpeg
    17567C4C-A1A7-468D-A643-8D6C5E5FD01E.jpeg
    523.4 KB · Views: 3
  • 487B5F12-69CC-49E7-BB55-A423676B2B1C.jpeg
    487B5F12-69CC-49E7-BB55-A423676B2B1C.jpeg
    484.3 KB · Views: 3
  • 77EC7AC1-738D-4475-A71C-A9D6E91B1CF8.jpeg
    77EC7AC1-738D-4475-A71C-A9D6E91B1CF8.jpeg
    487 KB · Views: 3
  • C64657A1-60E6-4639-A3F0-8A8D62DE15E7.jpeg
    C64657A1-60E6-4639-A3F0-8A8D62DE15E7.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 3
  • E93DCD96-2091-4BA6-B88E-C0D3C40AFA91.jpeg
    E93DCD96-2091-4BA6-B88E-C0D3C40AFA91.jpeg
    455.2 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

7
For Sale Mustang II Parts
Replies
4
Views
309
Mustang II Parts
chinobnvds
C
C
Mustang ii door speaker size
Replies
5
Views
251
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
xxCOBRAxx
MUSTANG COBRA II aftermarket parts
Replies
11
Views
902
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
StadEMS3
StadEMS3
T
Looking for 1976 parts suppliers
Replies
7
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
77 Must-Stang
77 Must-Stang
B
1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
Replies
18
Views
578
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
Top Bottom