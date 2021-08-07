Have a bunch of mustang II parts. I don’t have prices for them. If thats not aloud let me know. I want them gone so I am just taking offers. I have all the trim for a hatchback. Complete doors rotted but have all the window parts. A rear defrost hatchback. Hatchback seats. Coupe back seat. Heater box assembly fold down back seat assembly

Complete front end some interior panels and interior steel trim

Black cobra II door panel with perfect armrests

The backs are gone but the fronts are very nice. Maybe someone could fix

Parts are all located in Oakham Massachusetts

Ill ship anything as long as you pay the shipping

Let me know what you need