76_Cobraii_mustang
- Jul 23, 2018
- 46
- 43
- 28
- 18
Have a bunch of mustang II parts. I don’t have prices for them. If thats not aloud let me know. I want them gone so I am just taking offers. I have all the trim for a hatchback. Complete doors rotted but have all the window parts. A rear defrost hatchback. Hatchback seats. Coupe back seat. Heater box assembly fold down back seat assembly
Complete front end some interior panels and interior steel trim
Black cobra II door panel with perfect armrests
The backs are gone but the fronts are very nice. Maybe someone could fix
Parts are all located in Oakham Massachusetts
Ill ship anything as long as you pay the shipping
Let me know what you need
8349A214-DC0E-425E-A3D8-E8864972D5BD.jpeg673.6 KB · Views: 3
E267D76E-7E2C-40AD-BA67-BC9B307C0921.jpeg452.3 KB · Views: 3
C596ACF6-330E-409E-8C01-D7F14C8A799C.jpeg421.3 KB · Views: 3
56A1AA55-97AC-4A54-B8DF-674D77137761.jpeg636.4 KB · Views: 3
6E90D0D7-32A6-4B37-8E99-7C230AB793AF.jpeg516.6 KB · Views: 3
17567C4C-A1A7-468D-A643-8D6C5E5FD01E.jpeg523.4 KB · Views: 3
487B5F12-69CC-49E7-BB55-A423676B2B1C.jpeg484.3 KB · Views: 3
77EC7AC1-738D-4475-A71C-A9D6E91B1CF8.jpeg487 KB · Views: 3
C64657A1-60E6-4639-A3F0-8A8D62DE15E7.jpeg1.1 MB · Views: 3
E93DCD96-2091-4BA6-B88E-C0D3C40AFA91.jpeg455.2 KB · Views: 3