1977 302 air cleaner assembly question

Mystang66

Mystang66

Member
Jul 23, 2011
31
1
9
Minneapolis, MN
I have a 1977 Mustang II w/302 that I am reassembling. I’m looking for information on the flex duct hoses that attach. I’ve included pics below. There is an oval hose that comes off the end of the air cleaner assembly, where would that exit? The oval cutout in the apron as pictured? Any idea where I can get that flexible oval hose? It measures at approx 4x2.

Second question, it has another flex hose that runs from the bottom of the air cleaner arm. I’m not sure where it routes to? The pics I’ve found just show it routing down next to the engine block but don’t show where it terminates.

For those that will suggest that I not use the setup, I’m required to have it setup per the original configuration if I want to pass Illinois emissions.
F89A7B87-34CE-40C6-AC54-A35762F08053.jpeg
3A4CAD81-D8C1-49CB-A987-AD4E74BF2540.jpeg
8474FCB7-64EB-4E1D-A2C4-ACEABDCD4668.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mystang66 1977 302 vacuum diagram 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
D Expired 302 Powered 1977 Datsun 280z Other Classifieds 0
Mystang66 1977 Mustang II Ghia Sport emissions question 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 15
C How do you replace the trunk latch on your mustang for a 1977 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 8
7 78 sport package ghia rarity 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 12
L What's it Worth? 1977 Mustang Cobra II What is it Worth?!?!? 2
2Blue2 2Blue2's 1977 Cobra2 Driveway Build 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 436
R 1977 brakelight “problem” 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
N 1977 AM Philco Radio removal 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
N 1977 Mustang II Ghia door speakers 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
N 1977 Mustang Ghia Stereo replacement 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
N Building a Daily Driver 1977 1978 V8 Auto 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
R Door locks 1977 Ghia 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 8
R 1977 radiator needed 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
R Brakes 1977 8inch rear. What's the latest on disk brake conversions? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
gonzo.ayres 1977 cobra ii trying to see if numbers match? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 8
gonzo.ayres NEW 1977 mustang cobra II The Welcome Wagon 1
R 1977 Mustang Coupe from Holland 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
77 Must-Stang Brakes 1977 Mustang ll Booster Issue 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
77 Must-Stang 1977 Mustang Ll Engine Fit ? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
A 1977 Mustang Ii 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
A 1977 Mustang Ii Seperator Plate The Welcome Wagon 1
LS1Nova Wilwood Brake Options - 1977 Mark V Lincoln Other Auto Tech 8
77Stanger 1977 Fuel Tank 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
S 1977 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
7 1977 mustang cobra II seats Mustang II Parts 2
D 1977 cobra II full race Engine and Power Adder 6
77cobraman 1977 cobra II roller for sale Mustang II Parts 15
7 1977 Ford Shop Manuals 1-4, Etc.. Mustang II Parts 1
J Vacuum and Underhood Electrical Diagrams 1977 v8 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
DarkoStoj can I use this 1977 351w electronic distributor on my 67 289? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
sade04 1977 Trans-Am Vs. My Car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
78CobraII Re-release of 1977 AMT hatchback model 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
F 1977 cobra clone for sale 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
D 1977 f/b 2 help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
Gokie Pokie WTB/Trade Kenne Bell for 302 Engine and Power Adder 0
T 302 stepchild needing some valvetrain guidance 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
G Progress Thread 1970 302 Fastback Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
94tang For Sale .040 over 302 cast rings Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
M 1980 302? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
R 302 to 347 Stroker 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
F 5.0 302 motor engine ticking from 2K RPM to 2.5K RPM when accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
loganburks88 302 Street/strip Camshaft Advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
M 1985 Mercury Capri 302 5.0L cranks but wont start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C 302/347 Distributor Install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
O start up problems on my 65 with a 302 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
M 302 Swap Tranny help. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
A 1978 302 Serpentine conversion 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
dvelek 302/347 Clutch 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
6 Will GT-40 heads fit a 1969 302? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom