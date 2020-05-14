1977 302 air cleaner assembly question

I have a 1977 Mustang II w/302 that I am reassembling. I’m looking for information on the flex duct hoses that attach. I’ve included pics below. There is an oval hose that comes off the end of the air cleaner assembly, where would that exit? The oval cutout in the apron as pictured? Any idea where I can get that flexible oval hose? It measures at approx 4x2.Second question, it has another flex hose that runs from the bottom of the air cleaner arm. I’m not sure where it routes to? The pics I’ve found just show it routing down next to the engine block but don’t show where it terminates.For those that will suggest that I not use the setup, I’m required to have it setup per the original configuration if I want to pass Illinois emissions.