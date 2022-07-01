1977 302w production date problem

Hello all! I have recently acquired a '77 Ghia w/ 302w. Upon changing out the cap/rotor/plugs/wires I found that the 302w had two production phases that year: pre June 28th and June 28th on. Dealerships and part stores all offer different wire lengths for based on the split, neither of which match what is on the car now! I tried the earlier set, but it ran squirrelly and so I'm still using the old wires, which are motorcraft with "1977" printed on them. I can't see the block stamp as the exhaust covers it well, though even if I could, the two offered sizes don't match what seems to work on there now. Any suggestions on proper matchup? I already know I can cut a set to fit whats on there now, but I have no idea if those are even the right set.