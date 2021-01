Hello all, I found the quarters to go on a 77 Ghia I have had since I was 17, now in upper 40's. The last pieces I am in need of are the rear wheelhouses. Looking at all the "regular" sights I have found 64 - 73 and 79 through current but like so many other parts for the Mustang II's the wheelhouses seem to be skipped. Would anyone have an idea of where these could be acquired from. Any help is appreciated