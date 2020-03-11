1978 302 Serpentine conversion

Need Help, I am looking to change my 1978 Mii 302 to Serpentine belt, was told that late 80's Mustang 302 parts will fit.

I found a junkyard with a 1989 Mustang with a 302 serpentine system. But before I pay $300 for everything I think I may need

I was hoping to find someone who has converted their Mii to Serpentine like this to see what things I may run into and need to

know about before embarking on this task.