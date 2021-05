ssstroker1 said: hi all!debating wether to buy a 1978 cobra 2,its a plain jane no spoilers no hood scoop just a 302,has the t tops automatic,louvers on back window,is this car worth $2500? very straight body! can someone help?? Click to expand...

An actual Cobra II should have the scoop and spoilers.Regardless of whether or not it's an actual Cobra II, any V8 Mustang II that isn't rusted out and is mostly complete or better is easily worth $2500 at this point.Checking the buck tag on the core support will tell you whether or not you're looking at a real Cobra.