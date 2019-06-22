1978 engine swap v6 to???

KGeeks1978 said: Thank you! What years would be the best swap on the newer engines? I'm imagining some hurdles with all of the newer technology Click to expand...

Honestly, I'm no expert on the Cologne V6s. But I do know that from the 2.8l in the early Capris and IIs through the latest 4.0l in Explorers and Mustang, they're architecturically the same design. As far as the best swap I'd think that a 4.0 would be the best performing, but I don't know if any of them had distributors or if they were all distributorless. That in and of itself would be a big hurdle. Distributorless - unless they have a provision to install an earlier distributor - would necessitate more wiring and sensors to be installed and figured out. Just having a conventional distributor would simplify a lot.I also have an understanding that cylinder head design progressed through the years with earlier engines having a pair of siamesed exhaust ports on either side of the engine whereas later models were separated. Figuring out the V6 exhaust probably won't be as big a deal as a V8, but that's also something to think of.Having said all of that, to the best of my knowledge, they all should physically bolt in with II specific mounts and such which should all but eliminate a lot of fabrication. The hardest part, in my opinion, would be figuring out how you're going to make it run - fuel system, ignition, etc. But you'll definitely want to do your homework with the engines themselves to see what hurdles you may encounter to try and make a game plan before you start.