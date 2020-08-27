95BlueStallion said: Dude.... You just erased the whole history of the Gila Monster! You’ve gone off the deep end with the Christopher Columbus statue removers! Click to expand...

Rdub6 said: Sad to see your 600+ pages go bye bye..... but I’ll be following along here! Hope you get this worked out. I always say, you get out what you put in, and you’ve put in plenty!! Click to expand...

revhead347 said: Good call. I was mildly interested in clicking on that thread, but the 600+ page count was a huge deterrent. Wish I could be more help with the transmission, but I rebuilt an automatic....once....and I think it gave me cooties. I don't touch them or buy them anymore.



Kurt Click to expand...

General karthief said: You could have just locked that thread, it had some very entertaining and informative information on it, sad. Click to expand...

My purpose is clearly stated.Sometimes over, and over, and...It’s a mutual, but inverse experience for me. You don’t touch Auto’s, and I prefer not to go slower with a manual.Thats me..welcome to my Gangsta Paradise. And you can be in one of my gangs. I’ve decided to start two for older guys that need to belong. I’m naming the one gang the Cripplies, and the other, The Bleeds. The only thing I gotta work out is the initiation....I’m worried if you have to get “beat in“ Ill have to maybe come up with a 3rd gang...The Bleeding Cripplies?Yeah, and it would be the same as sticking some old keepsake in the attic. There was plenty of funny junk in the old thread to be sure, ( cat sucker, me adopting a small Japanese child, etc.) but trying to find it required hours of back reading..But in that same light,...I’m the one who wrote that junk. And the last time I checked,..I’m the one writing this.