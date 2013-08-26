CarMichael Angelo
Index
Because of the length of this thread, I've added these quick reference links to specific areas of the build.
(Work in progress)
Some Completed Car pics:
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/1978-fairmont-futura-build-swell-party-wheres-the-whiskey-we-go-now.871263/page-315#post-9075003
Build Plan
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Chassis
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 5 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Completed SFC's install:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 20 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Rear Suspension:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 14 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Wheels/Tires
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 7 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Rear end
Initial Narrowing
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 7 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Completed Rear:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 18 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
With Cobra brakes installed:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 20 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Mini Tub
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 5 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
The Official Gila Monster Build
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 14 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Engine
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 6 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Oil pan Fab:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 10 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Basic Block Mods-lifter galley clearancing
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 15 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Deck widening:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 15 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Side Plate:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 16 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 16 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Intake manifold Construction:
My Diy Fi Intake Takes Shape. | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Initial mock up
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 27 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Trans
Engine compartment
Initial sanding/welding:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 13 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Completed welding:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 26 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Painted
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 28 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Interior
The Dash
Version 1 using stock dash:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 53 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Version 1 scrapped, Version 2 using steel tubing:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 56 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Initial sheet metal coverings-dash top:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 57 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
The skeleton out in the sun:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 57 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Initial fab of ga. pod ("Winkin")
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 58 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 58 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
The underpod initial fab ("Blinkin")
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 59 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Dash Version 3 w/ center insert, electronics mocked up
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 60 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
The console fab and rough completion:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 62 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
More dash/console rough trim out:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 63 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Dash frame painted
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 67 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Dash top covered and stained
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 67 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Complete dash mock up
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 67 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Turbocharger
Hot side fabrication:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 10 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 11 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 12 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Turbo manifold complete:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 13 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Cold side initial fabrication:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 11 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Intercooler
Electrical
ECU
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 27 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Body
Decal Concept
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 26 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Lower side scoops(The Gila Gills)
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 53 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Wind Tunnel tests on Gila Gills:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 54 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Gila Gills complete:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 55 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Fuel system
Basic Fuel tank surgery:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 7 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Fuel tank lining, Fuel pump mounting
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 20 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Lines
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 27 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Pump/filters
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 27 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Fairmont, Inline 6 cylinder, turbocharged, australian head, roller cammed, turbocharged, fuel injected
Last edited: