Progress Thread 1978 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler. The more things change, the more they stay the same

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,070
13,103
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Index
Because of the length of this thread, I've added these quick reference links to specific areas of the build.
(Work in progress)

Some Completed Car pics:
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/1978-fairmont-futura-build-swell-party-wheres-the-whiskey-we-go-now.871263/page-315#post-9075003

Build Plan
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Chassis
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 5 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Completed SFC's install:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 20 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Rear Suspension:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 14 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Wheels/Tires
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 7 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Rear end
Initial Narrowing
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 7 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Completed Rear:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 18 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
With Cobra brakes installed:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 20 | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Mini Tub
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 5 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
The Official Gila Monster Build
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 14 | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Engine
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 6 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Oil pan Fab:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 10 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Basic Block Mods-lifter galley clearancing
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 15 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Deck widening:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 15 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Side Plate:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 16 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 16 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Intake manifold Construction:
My Diy Fi Intake Takes Shape. | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Initial mock up
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 27 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Trans

Engine compartment
Initial sanding/welding:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 13 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Completed welding:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 26 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Painted
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 28 | Mustang Forums at StangNet


Interior
The Dash
Version 1 using stock dash:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 53 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Version 1 scrapped, Version 2 using steel tubing:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 56 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Initial sheet metal coverings-dash top:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 57 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
The skeleton out in the sun:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 57 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Initial fab of ga. pod ("Winkin")
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 58 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 58 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
The underpod initial fab ("Blinkin")
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 59 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Dash Version 3 w/ center insert, electronics mocked up
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 60 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
The console fab and rough completion:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 62 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
More dash/console rough trim out:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 63 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Dash frame painted
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 67 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Dash top covered and stained
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 67 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Complete dash mock up
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 67 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Turbocharger
Hot side fabrication:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 10 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 11 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 12 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Turbo manifold complete:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 13 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Cold side initial fabrication:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 11 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Intercooler

Electrical
ECU
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 27 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Body
Decal Concept
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 26 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Lower side scoops(The Gila Gills)
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 53 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Wind Tunnel tests on Gila Gills:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 54 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Gila Gills complete:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 55 | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Fuel system
Basic Fuel tank surgery:
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 7 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Fuel tank lining, Fuel pump mounting
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 20 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Lines
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 27 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Pump/filters
Progress Thread - The Official Gila Monster Build | Page 27 | Mustang Forums at StangNet



Fairmont, Inline 6 cylinder, turbocharged, australian head, roller cammed, turbocharged, fuel injected
 
Last edited:
  Like
Reactions: Davedacarpainter

  Sponsors(?)


clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,070
13,103
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com

Gi·la monster
noun \ˈhē-lə-\
[count] : a large orange and black poisonous lizard of the southwestern U.S
Illustration of GILA MONSTER
gilamons.gif
Origin of GILA MONSTER
Gila River, Arizona
First Known Use: 1877

It came today.

After 6 weeks of waiting, the driver finally pulled up at my door, and offloaded the project I've decided to name after the ugly little dude above.

So that you're on the same page,...Lets compare the car to the lizard for the sake of this thread:

1. A Gila Monster lives in the Southwest,..named after a river in Arizona.
1a: My Fairmont was bought, and lived its life in Arizona.
*check.:nice:
2. A Gila Monster is considered a dim bulb, and slow moving.
2a My Fairmont is slow moving, the dim bulb is directly behind the steering wheel.
*check:nice:
3. A Gila Monster is considered ugly.
3a. Most consider a Fairmont ugly.
* check:nice:
4. A Gila monster is various shades of yellow, orange, and black.
4a. My Fairmont is various shades of yellow, orange, and black.
*check:nice:
5. A Gila Monster is venemous.
5a. My Fairmont is not,..........maybe one day?:shrug:
* :notnice:

Based on my 4 out of 5 grading system,...I'd say I got a bonafide Gila Monster.

g1r2.jpg

r8mf.jpg


9cml.jpg

check out my bad assed headliner.:lol:
evss.jpg


So you're looking,..and thinking another faded yellow car???, ...And to that I'm saying "I know,..Right?"
It seems that every one of these things I get are either this color,..or baby blue,....I'm just glad the thing is as straight as it is,..and is 99% rust free. The only deviations are the hood hinge areas,...but not even the Arizona desert could stop that from happening.

The interior is obviously trash,...the dash is atrocious,...I know all of that that can be easily replaced.
(And of course, it will be) The bench seats are short lived as well,.. but they'll do for now,..I got suspension to deal with first.

So,...Now that you can see I haven't been blowing smoke up your asses for the last month and a half,...here's the build plan:

#1. get the current car running right. This is going to be a "build while I drive it" build.

Chapter 1: Suspension/brakes/wheels-tires/ Cosmetics
I need an 8.8,...front and rear coil overs,...a Cobra M/C, and an adjustable proportioning valve to allow me to convert the car over to the Cobra brakes that have been in the basement for a month now.

The 17 x 9's, and the 17 x 10.5 Bullitts w/ 255/315 Sumitomo rubber will go on after that. (Also currently in basement)
I may have to mini tub the rear wheel wells, and narrow the rear end,..because I'm not gonna do a redeaux of the fast and loud drift car w/ quarter panel extensions.

The factory 4 link will stay initially,...until I decide if I want to spend the time researching, and building, then sorting out a torque arm/panhard bar on what will essentially be a daily driven street car.
That said; all suspension bushings will be upgraded, I'll invest in a good set of control arms.

Cosmetically,...I'll buff existing paint,...black out trim,...and have the windows tinted.
Chapter 2:Interior

If I can stand to wait that long,...I'll replace the dash pad,...and upgrade the factory gauges to the Summit digital units that sit on a wish list in la la land.
Two Summit branded Corbeau wannabes w/ their respective sliders are also slotted.
A pretty serious audio system, made up of two pairs of components speakers mounted in the doors and quarter trim. Two 10" subs,.one 4 channel amp,..and one sub amp will take up the space that used to be the back seat. New carpet,.sound deadening will be included in this chapter.
Chapter 3: Powertrain:
This has been a point of contention for me for some time,...as I want it to be different while trying to keep it Ford. After considering about 4 different paths (one of which was an LS option):eek:,...

I think I've decided to do all the work required to make a 4.2L inline six fit the car ( Something that it currently will not do) I have acquired a rare Australian Crossflow head that will allow me to individually port inject each cylinder. Build custom intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharge the combo. Back it up w/ a manually shifted 4R70w, and complete the drivetraing w/ a disc brake 8.8 sporting a 3.73 reargear.

Chapter 4: Exterior Cosmetics:

We'll have to see how this one goes,...by the time I get to this stage,....I expect that the car will be retired as a daily driver. After the last car,...I will not opt for a buddy deal paint job,..and will more than likely paint it myself.

The plan is to do all of this for a total investment of 6k. The 6 k number is the bail out sell price of the car should I decide to sell it. I've wanted a clean fairmont for so long now,..and this one will make my 6th., so clearly, I have it bad for the body style. No plans to sell anytime soon.



 
Last edited:
  Like
Reactions: 1970machwon, Davedacarpainter, ponychic85 and 1 other person
Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,934
10,204
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
That interior looks primed to have an 85/86 dash and center console swapped into it.


Crutchfield has the kick panels with the speaker enclosures built into them.

I would keep those door panels and dye them the desired color.
 
They make new pistons every day, so why worry?
Mod Dude
Jul 2, 2009
5,329
3,348
204
South Jersey
Nice car, I was the proud/embarrassed owner of a 79' Zephyr.

I know where the car still is, sure you don't want me to source the factory bucket seats and factory 12 watts stereo amplifier? lol
All kidding aside, sounds like it will be a nice project!
 
mechanicus terribilis
Mod Dude
Dec 14, 2010
7,186
6,020
204
SW Houston
I have a SN BB/MC that I got from Scott that I probably wont use now that Im going manual brakes... Can you use that or does it HAVE to be a Cobra MC?
 
Drop into my dm’s gurrrrrl
10 Year Member
Feb 22, 2007
5,562
3,175
214
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
www.goodreads.com
Mike, I ran the stock MC on my '95 after upgrading the front to the Cobra brake package with 13" rotors, and it worked just fine. Had a nice firm pedal feel, but not to be confused with manual brake firm of course. The power assist was still there.
 
clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,070
13,103
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
95BlueStallion said:
Mike, I ran the stock MC on my '95 after upgrading the front to the Cobra brake package with 13" rotors, and it worked just fine. Had a nice firm pedal feel, but not to be confused with manual brake firm of course. The power assist was still there.
Click to expand...
so,...that still leaves me wondering,... This car has power brakes already, the booster looks like a freakin flying saucer, not like the one typically on a mustang..

The good side to that is there is a buttload of room between the front of the mc, and the driver's side strut tower for the upgrade.
 
  Like
Reactions: Davedacarpainter
Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,934
10,204
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
madmike1157 said:
so,...that still leaves me wondering,... This car has power brakes already, the booster looks like a freakin flying saucer, not like the one typically on a mustang..

The good side to that is there is a buttload of room between the front of the mc, and the driver's side strut tower for the upgrade.
Click to expand...

You think the diaphragm inside of this relic is larger than the one for the Mustang? If so, it might be worth hanging onto if compatible with the MC you want to use.
 
clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,070
13,103
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Noobz347 said:
You think the diaphragm inside of this relic is larger than the one for the Mustang? If so, it might be worth hanging onto if compatible with the MC you want to use.
Click to expand...
I don't no nothing about a diaphragm if it isn't intended to stop an unwanted pregnancy.

Just look at my big assed booster:
bswq.jpg


On a side note: I just noticed the upper rad hose,....whadya spose is going on there?
 
Last edited:
  Like
Reactions: Davedacarpainter
