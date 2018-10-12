1978 Mustang Will a chevy 305 fit in it

I dunno, from what I remember the 307 was a complete turd compared to the 305?I know an 85 TA with a 305 was largely outmatched by a comparable 85 GT (speaking from experience driving the GT against a family member with the TA....)I'll third the "trash the 305 in a Mustang" sentiment. If you must go with a GM powerplant, at least go with a 350 base or go with an LS, I believe you'll be happier in the long run. If $ is a concern, you'll most likely be money ahead trying to find a Ford 302, but there again it all depends on what you have for a car too. If it's an originally equipped V8 car, you hopefully have all of the necessary components to facilitate the installation. If it was a 4 or 6 cylinder, you're gonna need to find motor mounts, most likely an oil pan, headers or II specific manifolds, and a small enough bell housing and flywheel/flex plate for the transmission you plan on running. That's just the "big stuff" off the top of my head - I'm sure there's some smaller stuff that will need to be sourced to add to the bill. As I'm sure you already know or have been told, you can do pretty much anything with enough money, how deep are your pockets and what is your end-goal? Basically, bastardizing any car with an engine from a different manufacturer is going to take fabrication and, if you're not capable of doing so yourself, fabrication takes money - and quite a bit of time to iron out different problems that arise. The old saying "time is money" is completely accurate in this scenario! Good luck with whatever you decide!