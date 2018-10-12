1978 Mustang Will a chevy 305 fit in it

  • Sponsors(?)


jozsefsz

jozsefsz

5 Year Member
Aug 11, 2013
1,147
272
114
49
Cleveland OH Area
1973's not a II, you might wish to ask in another forum. Though your title states 1978 so I'll assume that. A 305's a few inches wider than a 302 so it would be a very tight squeeze in a II (and finding some very narrow headers may also be a challenge) without more substantial modifications. A 1973 has a substantially wider engine-bay. Then you're into oil-pans, transmission configurations, etc. I'm sure anything can be engineered to fit, but as you're a new member and I know nothing about your background, and you're asking a question best asked by doing a lot of googling and measuring, I'd say no it definitely isn't going to be an easy fit. If you have a 305, sell it and pick up a nice H.O. 302.
 
74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,691
3,556
224
Nm22 said:
I was wondering if a Chevy 305 engine will fit in a 1973 Mustang?
Click to expand...
You've got 1978 in the thread title, and 1973 in the thread body. Those are totally different cars other than most of the name and the manufacturer. It could probably be made to fit either one, but as @jozsefsz said, the '73 would be a lot easier out of those two.

That said... why?

A Chevy 305 has zero advantages over pretty much any other engine in the history of engines. It provides all of the weight and fuel economy of a Chevy 350, all of the performance of an 80s-90s Chevy V6, and isn't even a good starting point for performance upgrades due to it's unique bore, weak crankshaft, and relatively small displacement and low redline.

Objectively, all of the other Chevy small-block V8s except the 4.3L smog-era V8 and the original 265 with no oil filter and block-front mount bosses are superior to the 305. Hell, objectively, so are all small-block Fords except the 255, and all small-block Chrysler V8s.

Even if the Chevy 305 is free or already on-hand; financially it's a bad decision as well, because you'll be looking at a lot of custom and one-off pieces that you'll either need to fabricate yourself (and if you're asking us instead of just doing it, I'm going to assume you don't have the tools and knowledge), or pay someone to make.

If you have a Mustang with no engine, and the Chevy 305 engine, the smart decision it to sell one or the other and find something compatible with the one you keep. This is a Mustang site, so suggesting to keep the Mustang would be a bit obvious, but to be honest, if I had a running 305 and could offload the Mustang more easily with the result being enough funds to buy something cool like a '67-80 GM pickup to drop it into (somewhere a 305 would actually be a pretty decent choice, as it's got enough displacement to be torque-y enough for the job, and will still sound great with a set of headers and dual exhaust, and most of it's limitations don't really hold it back), I'd totally keep the 305; otherwise, well, then the obvious choice for a Mustang site is obvious.
 
N

Nm22

New Member
Oct 12, 2018
2
0
1
17
Parkston, South Dakota
jozsefsz said:
1973's not a II, you might wish to ask in another forum. Though your title states 1978 so I'll assume that. A 305's a few inches wider than a 302 so it would be a very tight squeeze in a II (and finding some very narrow headers may also be a challenge) without more substantial modifications. A 1973 has a substantially wider engine-bay. Then you're into oil-pans, transmission configurations, etc. I'm sure anything can be engineered to fit, but as you're a new member and I know nothing about your background, and you're asking a question best asked by doing a lot of googling and measuring, I'd say no it definitely isn't going to be an easy fit. If you have a 305, sell it and pick up a nice H.O. 302.
Click to expand...
Sorry about that I typed that wrong.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,080
1,108
164
48
Marietta, Ga
I dunno, from what I remember the 307 was a complete turd compared to the 305? :jester:

I know an 85 TA with a 305 was largely outmatched by a comparable 85 GT (speaking from experience driving the GT against a family member with the TA....)

I'll third the "trash the 305 in a Mustang" sentiment. If you must go with a GM powerplant, at least go with a 350 base or go with an LS, I believe you'll be happier in the long run. If $ is a concern, you'll most likely be money ahead trying to find a Ford 302, but there again it all depends on what you have for a car too. If it's an originally equipped V8 car, you hopefully have all of the necessary components to facilitate the installation. If it was a 4 or 6 cylinder, you're gonna need to find motor mounts, most likely an oil pan, headers or II specific manifolds, and a small enough bell housing and flywheel/flex plate for the transmission you plan on running. That's just the "big stuff" off the top of my head - I'm sure there's some smaller stuff that will need to be sourced to add to the bill. As I'm sure you already know or have been told, you can do pretty much anything with enough money, how deep are your pockets and what is your end-goal? Basically, bastardizing any car with an engine from a different manufacturer is going to take fabrication and, if you're not capable of doing so yourself, fabrication takes money - and quite a bit of time to iron out different problems that arise. The old saying "time is money" is completely accurate in this scenario! Good luck with whatever you decide!
 
74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,691
3,556
224
LILCBRA said:
I dunno, from what I remember the 307 was a complete turd compared to the 305? :jester:
Click to expand...
The Chevy 307 was just fine. It was a 327 crank stuffed in a 283 block from the factory. A friend in high school had a Chevelle with one.

The Oldsmobile 307, which shared it's "reign" with the Chevy 305 was every bit the turd the 305 was.
 
Last edited:
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,080
1,108
164
48
Marietta, Ga
I don't remember too much about them honestly. All I really have to go from was one of my uncles also had a Chevelle with a 307. When it broke down, my other uncles just kept razzing him about getting a car with a 307. That was really the only time I've even knowingly seen one in anything, everyone seemed to always have a 350. So much so that they just don't impress me much either. There were plenty of people back in the day who had a 350 in their Camaro or whatever who I'd end up waxing on the street with my 302. There were some good ones out there at the time, but by and large they were all turds! I'd always get a bit of a chuckle when they'd look down their noses at my II to only get beaten by it afterward. Nowadays it's not really all that fast comparatively, but back in the day it would hold it's own in stock form and it only improved with a stock 302 from a 68 Cougar. The rest, as they say, is history! :)
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,772
474
124
Kearney, NE
The best thing about a 307 was that the Olds 350-455’s bolted up in it’s place.
I think the same can be said for the 305, but with 350-400 Chevy blocks.
If you are not trolling, selling the 305 for a 302 would be an easier starting point and should be easier to get power out of.

Now if you want to be different, go for it. But why not start with another 45 cubic inches, or a 383, both with better heads?
 
Last edited:
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,080
1,108
164
48
Marietta, Ga
7991LXnSHO said:
The best thing about a 307 was that the Olds 350-455’s bolted up in it’s place.
I think the same can be said for the 305, but with 350-400 Chevy blocks.
If you are not trolling, selling the 305 for a 302 would be an easier starting point and should be easier to get power out of.

Now if you want to be different, go for it. But why not start with a 45 cubic inches, or a 383, both with better heads?
Click to expand...
Um, he's not been here since the day of his second post in this thread.... ;)
My money's on that he didn't even go through with it.
 
LILCBRA

LILCBRA

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2005
2,080
1,108
164
48
Marietta, Ga
Just re-read the thread and now see where you're going with it. As I said, I really don't know much about the 307. I just know the razzing my uncle got for having that engine In a Chevelle he bought.
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,772
474
124
Kearney, NE
The Olds 307 came with two head options. One was so choked that it needed left as was. The other could be port matched with an Edelbrock 4bbl intake. GM reduced the bore enough that bigger valves would not fit.
It was still a smooth engine, but more of a bottle rocket than a Jet or Rocket.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
G 1978 mustang ll motor mount 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
A 1978 302 Serpentine conversion 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
D Plug gap for 1978 302 in '67 Mustang? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
C 1978 MUSTANG II V6 Swap 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
Vic1978 WTB/Trade 1978 Mustang 302 Headers Mustang II Parts 1
78ttop For Sale 1978 Mustang Ii T-top Fastback For Sale Mustang II Parts 1
P 1978 302 Mustang Ii Clutch 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 10
G Expired 1978 Mustang Ii Fastback For Sale Mustang II Parts 0
5 Cl Find 1978 Mustang Ii King Cobra - $3400 (pensacola) 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
V 1978 Mustang Ii Smog Removal 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
rusty428cj Build Thread 1978 Mustang I I 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 128
W For Sale 1978 Cobra Mustang Ii, 4 Speed 302. Grand Rapids, Michigan Mustang II Parts 4
M Expired 1976-1978 Lincoln Versailes Disc Brake Rearend For Early Mustang Swap Drivetrain Parts 1
Jordan Carry 1978 King Cobra Mustang II restoration 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
7 1978 Ford Mustang II T-Tops for sale Mustang II Parts 1
B 5.0 into 1978 Mustang Help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
Bmwz389 1978 Mustang II Coupe for sale Mustang II Parts 2
F Need Bellhousing for 1978 Mustang II w/302 and c-4 trans. Mustang II Parts 1
O WTB fuel sending unit 1978 Mustang II Mustang II Parts 0
O WTB 1974-1978 mustang II Mustang II Parts 1
SVT32VDOHC 1978 Mustang II on front page!!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
jansen29 1978 Mustang II Conver for sale 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
9 5.0 Motor fit in 1978 mustang II ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
9 1993 5.0 Mustang Motor. Fit 1978 Mustang II? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
MUSTANG J 1978 Mustang II T-top model??? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
Darth Menace Exterior body parts for 1978 mustang II COUPE 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 50
R 1978 mustang 22 help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
Soupy Header for a 1978 Mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
J 1978 Mustang II For Sale 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
westernlady1123 1978 Mustang II For Sale....MachI??? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
DIVER900 For Sale 1978 2.8L v6 power steering pump Mustang II Parts 0
7 78 sport package ghia rarity 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 12
L 1978 king cobra center wheel hub 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
L 1978 wheel cap Cobra picture 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
R Headers for a 1978 Mach 1? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
K 1978 engine swap v6 to??? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 9
3 New Member: 1978 M II Mach I 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 12
F 1978 rear end swap 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
N Building a Daily Driver 1977 1978 V8 Auto 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
colorado cobra Suspension 1978- Manual vs. Power Outer Tie Rods 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
S Wheels-Tires 1978 5 lug disc brake upgrade and looking to fit 17 inch wheels 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
colorado cobra Interior and Upholstery 1978 King Cobra missing radio delete panel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
Vic1978 Drivetrain 1978 Cobra Anyone Ever Install Performance Automatic Valve Body? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
colorado cobra Engine 1978 King Cobra Engine Seized From Sitting 25yrs. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 15
9 For Sale NOS 1978 King Cobra Wheel Mustang II Parts 6
D New Guys 1978 Coupe The Welcome Wagon 1
T trying to use 1979 clutch facing and pressure plate on 1978 flywheel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 17
Vic1978 1978 Cobra Vacuum Ported Switch Question 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
Vic1978 1978 Cobra Smog Tube Help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 3
R For Sale Pair Of Tailights From 1978 King Cobra Mustang II Parts 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom