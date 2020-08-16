WTB/Trade 1978 Mustang2 parts

S

Silentsamiam58

New Member
Aug 16, 2020
1
0
1
61
Ontario Canada
Hi all. New member here. Looking for the windshield washer jug and coolant overflow jug for the 1978 Mustang 2.
Also, if someone could send a few pics of the original firewall and fender arrangement, I''d appreciate it. This one is dressed as a Cobra2 with a 302 installed. Thanks for any help you can give.
 

