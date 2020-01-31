kjohnson1
Fits GL, Ghia, LX, SVO, GT and Cobra
Includes:
Location: Sh*tty Sh*tty Murphy, TX 75094
Includes:
- Console shell E2ZB-61045A36
- Parking brake handle bezel D9ZB-6606194-AWD
- Package tray D9ZB-6604567-AW
- Message center with wire harness E4ZB-10B987-AA
- Storage compartment lid
- Ashtray
- Ashtray door E0ZB-66048A04-CWA
- Ash tray bezel E0ZB-66048A06-CWA
- Cigarette lighter
- Shifter bezel D9ZB-66045D66-CC
