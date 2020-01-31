For Sale 1979 - 1986 Center Console

kjohnson1

kjohnson1

Mar 13, 2012
Fits GL, Ghia, LX, SVO, GT and Cobra
Includes:
  • Console shell E2ZB-61045A36
  • Parking brake handle bezel D9ZB-6606194-AWD
  • Package tray D9ZB-6604567-AW
  • Message center with wire harness E4ZB-10B987-AA
  • Storage compartment lid
  • Ashtray
  • Ashtray door E0ZB-66048A04-CWA
  • Ash tray bezel E0ZB-66048A06-CWA
  • Cigarette lighter
  • Shifter bezel D9ZB-66045D66-CC
$200 + actual and most economical shipping.
Location: Sh*tty Sh*tty Murphy, TX 75094
 

