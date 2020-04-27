1979-93 SUNROOF FRONT PLASTIC BRACKETS FOR SUNROOF RETAINING CLIPS, LH & RH

I'm in search SUNROOF FRONT PLASTIC BRACKETS FOR SUNROOF RETAINING CLIPS! Does anyone know where I can find these?? I've searched the web for several day, with no luck.
 

I've never seen those reproduced...yet. National Parts Depot might be the only shot at finding a set, but other than that, used is probably the best way to get some.

DO you have a part number from that pic?
 
