Fox 1980-1982 4.2 V8 to 5.0 V8 swap

OK so I have spent the last hour online trying to figure this out online with no solid info on the 4.2L V8. There is a 1980 Mercury Capri RS for sale, with said 4.2L V8, that I am very interested in picking up. As most of us know 1980 into mid 1982 the Ford fox platform had the 4.2L V8 ... not the 5.0 engine in. My question is about doing a 5.0 swap. Is a 5.0 swap just pulling the 4.2 drivetrain and dropping in the 5.0 drivetrain? Do they have the same mounting points, bell housing, etc? Another question is would it just be better to do a Maximum Motorsports tubular K member swap with the 5.0 set up and set it up that way? I do plan to build a street and mild track build. Thanks in advance!
 

gonzo.ayres said:
Is a 5.0 swap just pulling the 4.2 drivetrain and dropping in the 5.0 drivetrain? Do they have the same mounting points, bell housing, etc?
Aloha from Waipahu.

Not much written on the 1980 255ci small block ford.

The 255 specifications are virtually the same as 302 with the exception of the bores. They were reduced to 3.68 inches and unnecessary cast iron was removed to make 255 lighter. Not a great performance block choice.

the 255 uses the standard 302 connecting rod and cranks are interchangeable

So yes it is very interchangeable for a 5.0 high output bad boy engine. Get one and just bolt it in.
I vote for a 363 dart long block, just saying :D
Really digging that quad eye RS capri, so flipping killer!

The tube k member is a neat part. There are a couple on install threads here if you dig around.
PS... Still got the Cobra 2 right?
 
