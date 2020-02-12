OK so I have spent the last hour online trying to figure this out online with no solid info on the 4.2L V8. There is a 1980 Mercury Capri RS for sale, with said 4.2L V8, that I am very interested in picking up. As most of us know 1980 into mid 1982 the Ford fox platform had the 4.2L V8 ... not the 5.0 engine in. My question is about doing a 5.0 swap. Is a 5.0 swap just pulling the 4.2 drivetrain and dropping in the 5.0 drivetrain? Do they have the same mounting points, bell housing, etc? Another question is would it just be better to do a Maximum Motorsports tubular K member swap with the 5.0 set up and set it up that way? I do plan to build a street and mild track build. Thanks in advance!