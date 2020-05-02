Looking for some information about this motor I have. I have an 83 mustang and know its not the original motor. After pulling it out for a rebuild the casting number tells me its a 1980. After some research, sounds like they didn't make a 302 in 80. Instead been told its 255. My curiosity is if this is true then why is the bore 4 in and 3 in stroke? Also it has one piece fuel pump eccertic, ford factory 4 barrel intake, Rectangular ports in the head? Just confused with all the different information out there.