1981 Mustang T-Top Twin Turbo

76_Cobraii_mustang

Jul 23, 2018
I am looking for my parents old car. They had it until 2003. It was my mothers first car. It was originally a 6 cylinder automatic maroon car. Her and my father built it when they met in college. They cut the back off and welded on a back from an 82 GT with T-Tops. They put a maximum motor sports roll bar in it. It had a twin turbo inter-cooled fuel injected 302 with twisted wedge heads. The interior was grey and the exterior was black. It had an 81 nose but had the later style 87-93 side GT skirts and rear bumper. They put the full 87-93 rear glass hatch windows in it and it had aluminum 10 holes. I might be able to find a VIN for it. They lived in Brooklyn NY when they had it. Any leads would be helpful. I can upload pics tomorrow.
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
If you get the VIN, ask your insurance agent if they can track it for the purpose of reaquiring a sentimental car. Sometimes they can do it, sometimes they won't.


I used to date an insurance agent years ago, and with either a VIN or a license plate number, they can find out quite a bit.
 
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

Jun 7, 2012
You may also be able to take the VIN to public records and pay to find it there, or if you have it I have some buddies that can run a check on it.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

A heavily modded Mustang after all of these years with no collector value... If I had to bet, I'd say it's been modded over and over until finally recycled or land-filled by now.
 
limp

limp

Oct 4, 2020
I ran around with some receptionists from a medical clinic many years ago..... Some of the stories they had... I NEVER wanted to call my doctors office again with any "Personal" medical issues....... LOL
 
