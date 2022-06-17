1981 Mustang T-Top Twin Turbo

I am looking for my parents old car. They had it until 2003. It was my mothers first car. It was originally a 6 cylinder automatic maroon car. Her and my father built it when they met in college. They cut the back off and welded on a back from an 82 GT with T-Tops. They put a maximum motor sports roll bar in it. It had a twin turbo inter-cooled fuel injected 302 with twisted wedge heads. The interior was grey and the exterior was black. It had an 81 nose but had the later style 87-93 side GT skirts and rear bumper. They put the full 87-93 rear glass hatch windows in it and it had aluminum 10 holes. I might be able to find a VIN for it. They lived in Brooklyn NY when they had it. Any leads would be helpful. I can upload pics tomorrow.