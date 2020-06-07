1982 Mustang 5.0 oil leak

Im not sure if i am in the right place for this but i have a 1982 mustang gt that recently has started to blow smoke out from an area under the valve covers, only at higher rpms i notice it ( around 2500+ ) i have replaced the valve cover seals and the covers. i do not have any sort of signs that the motor is blown

< no milking oil, no smoke in tail pipes, and no loss of power >

I know that i have crack case pressure from what im not sure < this would more then liking be causing the oil to come out the motor

I am looking for some ideas on what it could be my last guess is that it could be a intake gasket because i do have a scent of gas in my oil, i have looked at buying crate motors and they seem really over priced i would be spending more on the motor then what i bought the car for and that does not seem like the right move ANY thoughts would be much appreciated thanks for your time.