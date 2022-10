SN95 brakes are the tits and are what the Fox cars should have come with from the factory. Reason for the 94-95 spindles is here:They are getting harder to find but if you can hit up some of the smaller salvage yards you can usually still find them on the V6 cars. @Mustang5L5 is pretty sharp on the swaps and has a really good thread on it here:Again, my vote would be the SN95 swap but run the '99 to '04 front calipers from a V6 or GT car as they are twin piston PBR's and greatly help with clamping force vs. the single piston units on the 94-98 v6's and GT's. Wheel selection is waaaay better as well vs the 4 lug stuff.