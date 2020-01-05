1983 Mustang GT

H

HopperT

New Member
Jan 5, 2020
1
0
0
Cincinnati Ohio
I have a question about the decals on my car. My mustang is an 1983 GT, but im confused on why my car doesn't have any GT decals on the outside? Inside the car it has a GT on the glove box, but nothing on the fenders or hood, I look at other cars online and they all have the GT stickers. All I have is the 5.0 emblems. I have no clue if a previous owner took them off or if some just didn't have them? This is my first car and Im really wanting to get it done right, Ive rebuilt the engine myself and now Im just trying to figure out the cosmetic work so I can take it to a few shows this year.
 

