Fox 1984 3.8 CFI Hatch - Help With Three Unknown Vacuum Lines

I'm hoping someone can look at the red lines in these pictures hooked up to a T-connector going to the air cleaner and tell me where they go. Obviously this isn't right. The nipples on the far ends of the red hoses weren't hooked up to anything and the black hose on the T-connector going to the air cleaner wasn't hooked up to anything on the T end. I hooked it up like this for illustration and it can't be right. Someone posted a vacuum diagram a long time ago and I couldn't make heads or tails of it. The car runs okay without them connected, but it stalls when cold until it warms up so I want everything hooked up correctly.
 

Sorry something was wrong with the pictures in the OP, here they are rotated correctly.
 

