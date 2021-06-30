1984 3.8L - Trouble finding correct EGR gasket

badcrc

Feb 10, 2018
I replaced the valve cover gaskets on an 84 3.8L and I had to remove the EGR valve. I figured no problem I'll just get a new gasket. I went to Napa and was asked if the car was Canadian or US emissions. No clue on that question so I just said US, and I also picked up a PCV valve since it's cheap. I get home and see the PCV valve was a single nipple and the one on the car is dual nipple and the EGR gasket was about 3/4" too short to fit over the bolts and the corners were straight instead of rounded like the old one and the bolt holes were both round and on the original gasket one hole is oval. I went back to Napa to return both and a different guy tells me the gasket and PCV part numbers I was sold earlier don't even come up for that model car and the ones I need were special order and would take about 2+ weeks to get and I'd have to pay freight and he said "you might want to just buy it on Amazon". I said just refund my money and I came home to order the gasket only to find every EGR gasket for an 84 3.8L on Amazon is the wrong one and nearly every one on ebay are wrong.

I'm kinda wondering what's going on especially since the EGR was mounted with two different sized flanged nuts that look factory and the same, just different sizes. I've had this car since 1990 and I don't think I've ever changed the EGR. On the EGR there's a label that shows E7PE-9H473-J4A. Attached is a picture I found on ebay of the same EGR, and one hole is different. My niece is now the owner of the car and drives it daily I don't really want to mess around waiting 2+ weeks for the wrong gasket from Napa. I did find a gasket on ebay but it's going to take over a week to get here and I'm gambling it's the right one from the picture. Does anyone know a part number or another vehicle I can look for with this odd gasket?
 

90sickfox

Mar 2, 2015
That looks a lot like a regular 87 plus 5.0 EGR. Hard to tell for sure but may work. If it won't all the parts stores sell a roll of gasket material. You could turn the egr valve into a stamp to get the shape correct. Coat it with ink from a pen tube. Usually the gasket material is about 10 bucks.
 
badcrc

Feb 10, 2018
Good idea, thanks. It is a weird gasket material, looks like thin metal but it's not. Must be because of heat or something.
 
badcrc

Feb 10, 2018
Well I searched ebay for 1987 GT EGR gasket and another variety of gaskets came up, some look like the one I need with a different part number. I ordered the one that would get here quickest...July 6-9th. It was $85 if I wanted 2 day air, screw that. So I've got 2 ordered now, hopefully one comes early and actually fits. It's getting a little difficult to find parts for an old 3.8L. My niece is a fox body addict now and apparently I'm the designated mechanic with free labor.
 
