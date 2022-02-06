1984 Mustang 351w EFI swap

Hey guys! I wanted to make a post to see how many people have done this swap. I am currently about to start with the wiring harness and could use a little insight into the best way to tackle this. All in all this swap has been super fun but there have been many challenges to figure out along the way. I am planning to make a big post/video of the whole swap as I have found a lot of little things out that could help some more people in the future!

The car I am working with is a 1984 Mustang that had a carburated 302! I found an engine out of a 1988 ford f250 that is a fuel-injected 351W!! ( I know it's crazy )

I ripped out the ECU and the wiring harness out of the truck that I am planning to use in the car. I am hoping I can run the ECU and then use the wiring harness since it was already for that engine. I know ill obviously have to do some splicing to get everything else in the car working, I have been unable to find a good wiring diagram for the car although I found some good ones for the truck.

Any insight into the best way to start this, maybe tips or even if you could help out with a wiring diagram for the car to get things working like gauges. light and whatever else won't be included in that truck harness. Thanks in advance!
 

Here are some photos of the car before the swap! It had a 302 with a fast EFI system in it. The last picture is the reason for the 351w swap :p
 

Ouch!!! That engine has an issue with that hole, yes time for an update :nice:
Car looks pretty good, had it long?
Got a cool backstory?? Did it ever out run a camaro?? (Inside joke)
 
General karthief said:
Ouch!!! That engine has an issue with that hole, yes time for an update :nice:
Car looks pretty good, had it long?
Got a cool backstory?? Did it ever out run a camaro?? (Inside joke)
Click to expand...
I don't think I've ever seen a whole that big, there is one on the other side as well! When I bought the car the guy told me it had a " Spun Bearing " but I knew it needed an engine. So far I've only owned this car for about two weeks! I am off work in the winter months so I thought id try flipping some vehicles. I bought a jeep grand Cherokee for $500 and fixed it up and then I ended up trading straight across for this car... I think I did pretty good :D Not much of a backstory but looking forward to writing a few new chapters in the near future!
 
