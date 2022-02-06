1984 Mustang 351w EFI swap

Hey guys! I wanted to make a post to see how many people have done this swap. I am currently about to start with the wiring harness and could use a little insight into the best way to tackle this. All in all this swap has been super fun but there have been many challenges to figure out along the way. I am planning to make a big post/video of the whole swap as I have found a lot of little things out that could help some more people in the future!



The car I am working with is a 1984 Mustang that had a carburated 302! I found an engine out of a 1988 ford f250 that is a fuel-injected 351W!! ( I know it's crazy )



I ripped out the ECU and the wiring harness out of the truck that I am planning to use in the car. I am hoping I can run the ECU and then use the wiring harness since it was already for that engine. I know ill obviously have to do some splicing to get everything else in the car working, I have been unable to find a good wiring diagram for the car although I found some good ones for the truck.



Any insight into the best way to start this, maybe tips or even if you could help out with a wiring diagram for the car to get things working like gauges. light and whatever else won't be included in that truck harness. Thanks in advance!