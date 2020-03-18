1984 Mustang - Big Plans

Maximum Motorsports maximum grip box suspension

Going back to 4 eye front end

5 lug conversion with SVE brakes

31 spline axles with rearend gears at 3.73 or 4.10's

363 dart engine, still carburated

T56 transmission with 2.66 1st gear

Interior restoration

Ron Francis wiring harness

New instrument cluster from LMR

Audio - not sure yet exactly, but it will be very nice

Paint and body work. Going with black.

Front race seats, nice wheels and tires, etc, etc

Hello! It's been 17 years since I have had a mustang. My 1st car being a 1982 GT. In 2003 my parents sold it while I was in Iraq without me knowing, which to this day I have no hard feelings towards. Here I am again, going back to what made me happy, but this time with a 1984 mustang GT with a sunroof. As you can see from the picture, it has a newer front end and needs a lot of work. Here is the overview of my plans for it: