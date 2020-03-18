1984 Mustang - Big Plans

ivantheterrible
Member
-
- Mar 18, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 2
-
- 13
-
- 37
Hello! It's been 17 years since I have had a mustang. My 1st car being a 1982 GT. In 2003 my parents sold it while I was in Iraq without me knowing, which to this day I have no hard feelings towards. Here I am again, going back to what made me happy, but this time with a 1984 mustang GT with a sunroof. As you can see from the picture, it has a newer front end and needs a lot of work. Here is the overview of my plans for it:
- Maximum Motorsports maximum grip box suspension
- Going back to 4 eye front end
- 5 lug conversion with SVE brakes
- 31 spline axles with rearend gears at 3.73 or 4.10's
- 363 dart engine, still carburated
- T56 transmission with 2.66 1st gear
- Interior restoration
- Ron Francis wiring harness
- New instrument cluster from LMR
- Audio - not sure yet exactly, but it will be very nice
- Paint and body work. Going with black.
- Front race seats, nice wheels and tires, etc, etc
Attachments
-
421.3 KB Views: 6