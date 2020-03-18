1984 Mustang - Big Plans

Mar 18, 2020
Escondido CA
Hello! It's been 17 years since I have had a mustang. My 1st car being a 1982 GT. In 2003 my parents sold it while I was in Iraq without me knowing, which to this day I have no hard feelings towards. Here I am again, going back to what made me happy, but this time with a 1984 mustang GT with a sunroof. As you can see from the picture, it has a newer front end and needs a lot of work. Here is the overview of my plans for it:

  • Maximum Motorsports maximum grip box suspension
  • Going back to 4 eye front end
  • 5 lug conversion with SVE brakes
  • 31 spline axles with rearend gears at 3.73 or 4.10's
  • 363 dart engine, still carburated
  • T56 transmission with 2.66 1st gear
  • Interior restoration
  • Ron Francis wiring harness
  • New instrument cluster from LMR
  • Audio - not sure yet exactly, but it will be very nice
  • Paint and body work. Going with black.
  • Front race seats, nice wheels and tires, etc, etc
 

Mar 18, 2020
Escondido CA
General karthief said:
I'm guessing it did not come equipped with kids.
Welcome to stangnet
They love the car as it is "because it smells old".

LILCBRA said:
I'm sure they're an aftermarket add-on that was installed after purchase. ;)
It was fun getting the add-ons made. ;)

kiddiccarus said:
Nice project there.
Thank you. It will take me a while to finish, if there is ever such a thing as finishing a project car, but I will take my time to get everything right.
 
