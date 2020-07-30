Progress Thread 1984 mustang gt350 will not start

N

newbie84

New Member
Jul 30, 2020
1
0
0
30
Springfield
My mustang stopped starting and did absolutely nothing I found out that if I put my key in the on position with the clutch safety switch jumped I can start the car through the starter solenoid and it will run but there is a yellow with green wire that I am assuming goes to the ignition maybe that I am not sure about and think is the reason it isn't starting because even with the clutch safety switch jumped if I turn the key nothing still happens! I know the two red with blue wires are for the clutch safety switch just don't know where the yellow with green wire goes! The yellow with green wire is also taped to the red and blue wires as you will see in the pictures but If someone could help it would be super appreciated
 

